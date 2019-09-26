Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Short Interest Down 30.7% in September

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKG. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Asanko Gold from $1.60 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKG. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Asanko Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93,051 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 24,578,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,909 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 3.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,802,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 809,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 15.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:AKG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 233,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,101. Asanko Gold has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.72 million during the quarter.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

