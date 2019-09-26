ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Up 2.9%

ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

ARYZTA AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

