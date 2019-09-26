Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.59

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $12.45. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 78,136 shares.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is presently 144.77%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

