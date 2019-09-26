Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $218.94

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.94 and traded as high as $222.40. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $212.40, with a volume of 158,727 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Arrow Global Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 309 ($4.04).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $376.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

About Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.