Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) PT Set at $4.50 by B. Riley

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) has been assigned a $4.50 target price by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARTX. ValuEngine raised Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Arotech alerts:

Shares of ARTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.96. 333,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,591. Arotech has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Arotech had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arotech by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 58,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Arotech by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arotech by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arotech by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.