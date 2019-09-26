Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Down 6.1%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.23 and last traded at $45.40, 720,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 490,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 36.51 and a current ratio of 36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 72.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,595,499.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

