ARbit (ARB) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. ARbit has a market capitalization of $6,087.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARbit has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ARbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit (CRYPTO:ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

