ARAW (ARAW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,461.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $43,461.00 and approximately $39,002.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.05427953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.