Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 22.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

