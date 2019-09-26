Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Set at $60.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) received a $60.00 target price from investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 122,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $882.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $856,856.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

