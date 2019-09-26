Applied Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APPB) Trading Down 7.3%

Applied Biosciences Corp (OTCMKTS:APPB)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 3,675 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.

Applied Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APPB)

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on various areas of the medical, bioceutical, and pet health industry. The company focuses on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries. It offers medical and consumer products, including creams, balms, tinctures, concentrates, and edibles under the Applied BioSciences brand.

