Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $243.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.92.

AAPL stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,480,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,336,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $993.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

