Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,677,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Apple by 2,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Apple by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $785,333,000 after purchasing an additional 550,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,038,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,336,982. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average of $199.40. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $994.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.