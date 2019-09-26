APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from APN Convenience Retail REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

APN Convenience Retail REIT stock remained flat at $A$3.35 ($2.37) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,585 shares. APN Convenience Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of A$2.71 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.58 ($2.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.99 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$3.32.

APN Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

