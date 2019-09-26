Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATEX. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Anterix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.17. 87,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,503. Anterix has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $262,707.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,278,627 shares of company stock valued at $56,464,448 in the last ninety days. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $67,174,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $29,277,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $5,889,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $2,355,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

