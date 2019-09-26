Ankr Hits Market Capitalization of $8.60 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, ABCC, BitMax and Bittrex. Ankr has a market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.81 or 0.05456283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,177,788 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinone, Sistemkoin, ABCC, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, Coinall, KuCoin, BitMax, IDEX, Binance DEX, Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

