Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roku (ROKU)

9/20/2019 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Pivotal Research. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We value ROKU using a DCF (9%, 17X ’25 EBITDA/3X revenue) to arrive at a $60 YE’20 target price.””

9/20/2019 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Roku was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $119.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $63.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/9/2019 – Roku was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Roku was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2019 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2019 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2019 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

8/8/2019 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $80.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Roku had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

8/8/2019 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

8/8/2019 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $79.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Roku had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

8/8/2019 – Roku had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

8/7/2019 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

8/7/2019 – Roku was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Cannonball Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Roku had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

ROKU stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.76. 5,693,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,296.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,156,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $3,210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,419 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,946. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Roku by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $4,234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

