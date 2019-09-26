Analysts Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Target Price at $7.00

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.98. 1,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,694. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22,071.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

