Analysts Set $7.00 Target Price for Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Drive Shack an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Drive Shack by 95.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth about $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 9.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

DS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 739,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,897. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $267.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. The company had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

