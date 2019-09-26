Analysts Expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. SB One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,500 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,041.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,116.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 515.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 792,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.68. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

