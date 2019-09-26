Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.49.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $605,766.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.29. 32,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,853. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.