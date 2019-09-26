Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,240. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

