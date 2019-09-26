Analysts Expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). ORBCOMM reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos acquired 15,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,926.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,088,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 58,476.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 785,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

