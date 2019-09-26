Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

NYSE KDP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 2,008,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 18,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 62,727 shares of company stock worth $1,447,441. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

