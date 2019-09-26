Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.73 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.38. 4,954,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. KB Home has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,233,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,549.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,386. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,382 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $13,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 431,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 237,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

