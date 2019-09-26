Analysts Expect Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group’s earnings. Cellular Biomedicine Group reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBMG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1,641.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,622,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 532,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 143,798 shares during the period. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,301. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

