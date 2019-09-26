Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

SKYW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,636. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $63.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $332,429.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,270. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

