Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading Up 11.1%

Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40, approximately 125,960 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 192,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 million and a P/E ratio of -12.52.

About Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

