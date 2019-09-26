AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 127.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. 1,476,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,345. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.