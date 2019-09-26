American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Sells $79,605.00 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $79,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $92.99.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 550,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

