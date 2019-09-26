American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$120.45 million during the quarter.

