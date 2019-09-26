America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.50

America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.50 and traded as low as $14.77. America Movil SAB de CV shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 1,302 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

