Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Position Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.29% of Ameren worth $54,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 296.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,022,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,015,000 after purchasing an additional 624,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,597,000 after acquiring an additional 518,279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameren by 63.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 940,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 365,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 20.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,150,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,560,000 after acquiring an additional 365,135 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

