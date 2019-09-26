Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $97.38 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 6.84%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $47,176.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,104.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,308,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,749 shares of company stock worth $2,986,811. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

