Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,480.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amazon is suffering from rising transportation and fulfillment center costs related to its free one-day shipping service. Further, growing adoption of e-commerce technique by traditional retailers poses a serious concern. Rising cloud competition from Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud is a risk. Although AWS dominates the cloud computing space, growth in its market share has become stagnant. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, Amazon continues to ride on its aggressive retail strategies and distribution strength. Moreover, rapid adoption of Prime driven by customer benefits and strengthening grocery services is a tailwind. Expanding AWS services and improving Alexa skills are positives. However, Amazon expects foreign exchange headwinds to continue impacting its top line.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an outperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,247.84.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $27.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,741.33. 577,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,797.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,845.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

