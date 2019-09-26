Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Amazon.com from an outperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,247.84.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $23.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,745.00. The company had a trading volume of 621,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,797.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,845.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $860.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

