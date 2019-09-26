Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,247.84.

AMZN traded down $31.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,737.23. 418,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,797.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,845.67. The company has a market cap of $860.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,776.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,522.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,960.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

