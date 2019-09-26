Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is HM Payson & Co.’s 8th Largest Position

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $33.61 on Thursday, hitting $1,734.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,797.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,845.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $857.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,247.84.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

