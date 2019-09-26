Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $99.23

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.23 and traded as low as $47.00. Altitude Group shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 60,284 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective (down from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of Altitude Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.34.

In related news, insider Martin Roy Varley sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,613,354.24).

About Altitude Group (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

