Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $8.25. Allot Communications shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 5,670 shares traded.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Allot Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allot Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.41 million, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Allot Communications by 41.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 62.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 370,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 13.5% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

