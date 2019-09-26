Alliance Pharma plc (APH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.54 on January 10th

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Alliance Pharma stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.91). The company had a trading volume of 210,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.14. Alliance Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.20 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.40 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $363.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

