Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given a $225.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.92.

BABA traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.00. 9,941,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,343,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average is $173.02. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,751,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 110,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,875,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

