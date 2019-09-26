Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.29. 1,950,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,343,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $448.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.04 and its 200-day moving average is $173.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

