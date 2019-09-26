Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 82.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQN. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

