Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,379,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,543,000 after acquiring an additional 667,863 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,301,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,159,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 233,951 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 333,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,678,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

