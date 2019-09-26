Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) PT Set at $18.00 by Mizuho

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) received a $18.00 target price from investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

ALDR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,844. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.56.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.27. As a group, analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $603,504.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $516,301.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7,812.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,675,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,624 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,230,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2,494.2% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 247,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 237,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.