Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $21.70

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $21.70. Alcoa shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 3,529,161 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Macquarie lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 249,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 24.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

