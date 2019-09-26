Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Analysts expect that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will post $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,823,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 10.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $2,223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 45.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.99. 2,188,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.45. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

