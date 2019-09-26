AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading Up 0.4%

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50, approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 82 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

