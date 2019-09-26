AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Trading Up 3.7%

AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB)’s share price was up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 416 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.44), approximately 237,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401 ($5.24).

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 396.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.05.

In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 5,190 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £19,877.70 ($25,973.74).

About AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

